Barcelona Player Ratings vs Newcastle: Vintage Lamine Yamal and Raphinha

Barcelona blitzed their way past Newcastle United with seven goals, after a tricky first half at Camp Nou.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

Not really to blame for either of the goals, and the other saves he had to make were relatively comfortable it has to be said. Came off in the final 10 minutes with a calf problem.

Eric Garcia – 5.5

Hard to be too harsh, as he was clearly struggling physically. That said, he was already struggling against Harvey Barnes too, and couldn’t prevent the ball across for Anthony Elanga’s opening goal. Taken off after 22 minutes.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Both Cubarsi and Gerard Martin were slightly hung out to dry in the first half as Newcastle got in behind the flanks. However it was notable that Anthony Gordon was not one of the problems.

Gerard Martin – 8.5

Challenged runners well in the box, and played a magnificent pass for Raphinha in the build-up to Fermin Lopez’s goal. An unorthodox but ultimately smart assist for Marc Bernal. A solid performance, Martin and Cubarsi is the partnership right now.

Joao Cancelo – 4.5

Had one or two nice moments going forward, but was completely shown up on the Newcastle goals. The first, it’s a tricky run for him to track, but the second was all Cancelo going to sleep.

Pedri – 8

Started to really enjoy himself in the second half as spaces opened up. Not quite as imperious as he was in the first leg, but still Barcelona’s best player on the ball. Perhaps struggled to get to grips with Newcastle’s midfield in the opening period.

Marc Bernal – 7

Showed his goalscoring instinct again the first half, popping up unmarked for Barcelona’s second. Still a little slow against the likes of Sandro Tonali in the opening period, but like his teammates, began to understand how to impose himself in the second.

Lamine Yamal – 9

A funny old game for Lamine Yamal, who played three or four exceptional passes to set up Raphinha, Fermin Lopez and Robert Lewandowski. Also got on the scoresheet, even if he should have put away a sitter earlier on. Played inside in the number 10 spot more often, and two goals came from it.

Fermin Lopez – 8.5

A really strong performance. Didn’t quite exert the pressing that he might have wanted to in the first half, but his runs in behind were ultimately the key to the game for Barcelona in many ways. His finish was excellent, but the penalty, Raphinha’s first and Lewandowski’s headed goal all came from him.

Raphinha – 9

Opened the scoring for Barcelona with an excellent run and finish, and his interchanging with Lamine Yamal caused havoc for Newcastle. His pressing was good, and his assist for Fermin Lopez was perfect. This was vintage Raphinha, featured in five of the goals.

Raphinha: "Newcastle is a very physical team, if they are well they complicate your game. We were calm, we knew we had to control the game. In the first half we lost a lot of balls. The fourth goal came quickly and helped us to have tranquillity." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 18, 2026

Robert Lewandowski – 7

One of the most confusing ratings of the season. If you take away his header, and his excellent finish, this is probably a very low rating. He was slow in the first half, his touch was off, and he missed two clear chances that Barcelona cannot afford going forward. Yet he did score a brace, and his second was a lovely run too.

Substitutes

Ronald Araujo – 6

Improved as the game went on, but will not want to watch the second Newcastle goal back too often. Finished the game seemingly needing a concussion evaluation. Still looks awkward at right-back.

Xavi Espart – 7

As a defender, you don’t want to stand out much in your first games. Xavi Espart was neat and tidy, made a couple of smart fouls.

Ferran Torres – 6.5

Didn’t have much of an impact for better or for worse. A couple of nice runs, but was unable to capitalise on them.

Dani Olmo – 7

Some really nice passes at times, and a couple of nice runs. Outside of Araujo, the game was in a state of decadence by the time Olmo came on, but acquitted himself well.

Wojciech Szczesny – N/A

Came on for seven minutes, and made one nice turn away from pressure.