Barcelona are into the Champions League quarter-finals, having seen off the challenge of Newcastle United on Wednesday. The Catalans secured a remarkable 7-2 victory at the Spotify Camp Nou, as they took the Round of 16 tie by a scoreline of 8-3.

As per Marca, head coach Hansi Flick was pleased with his side’s performance against Newcastle, particularly in the second half, although he understands that an improvement will be needed in the quarter-final stage.

“It was a crazy game. I think we weren’t sharp in the first half. In the second half, we were better, we had and controlled the ball. Our third goal gave us the chance to get back into the game. What I liked the most is that I told them how to play at half-time and they did it. It was nice to see. We gain trust. The team is young. I love seeing how they improve every day after each game.”

“I told them that in the first half we lost a lot of balls. We have talked about controlling the ball more and playing better in a low block. The first half was hard, difficult. I’m happy with the third goal. I told them that we had to play up front, not lose balls. It was not easy to defend. At half-time, we talked about controlling the game more and playing in a low block. Tomorrow they have the day off.”

Flick: Very happy for two-goal Robert Lewandowski

Flick explained his decision to start Robert Lewandowski over Ferran Torres, which proved to be a masterstroke as the Polish striker netted twice to seal the victory for Barcelona.

“He told me that he had the energy to continue (in the line-up). It was not easy for the forwards, Ferran and Lewandowski. They are looked at by the goals they score. Today is a good day to keep scoring goals. We have a lot of important players for us, but I think about the team. Lewandowski is experienced and in this type of game he is one of the best strikers. I’m very happy that he scored two goals.”

Flick addresses injury blows

Flick also commented on the injuries sustained by Joan Garcia and Eric Garcia, both of whom were forced off against Newcastle.

“It seems they are not very serious, but we don’t know how they are. We have to wait for tomorrow. The club will make a statement.”