Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has given credit to his players after his side beat Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night, easing past Pep Guardiola’s side. Despite Los Blancos looking effective and intelligent throughout the tie, Arbeloa was reluctant to praise his plan for the match.

In terms of the game itself, which Real Madrid ran out 2-1 winners in, Arbeloa emphasized after the game to Diario AS that his side had understood the most key factor in winning games.

“They came out as we expected; pressing high, making things difficult. We lacked patience with the ball, but that’s easy to say and even harder to do. And after the penalty, everything changed.”

“The important thing is that we learn how to win each match: commitment, sacrifice, and skill. And, above all, by being a team. A collective mentality.”

Real Madrid’s turnaround under Arbeloa

Since taking over, Real Madrid have had mixed results under Arbeloa, but four consecutive wins against Celta Vigo, Manchester City twice and Elche represent their best run under him. Arbeloa said he was not the main factor in the reversal of fortunes.

“No. It’s the players who turned things around, with their effort and skill. We had a great team in front of us; very few people thought we’d win both games. Thanks to the players for their effort.”

In terms of what he has changed over the past few weeks, Arbeloa referred back to the attitude of his side.

“I don’t think it was any different from the last two months: working hard and trying to make them comfortable on the pitch, getting everyone to work together, which I think they did. We’ve been supportive. And the talent they have is there; it’s very important, and they’ve all understood that well. It’s a great victory. This continues, but the next setback will bring back the doubts off the pitch. We can’t control that, but we’ll keep working the same way.”

‘I wouldn’t dare think I could beat Pep at anything’

In Spain, Arbeloa has received plenty of praise for seemingly outwitting Guardiola, with Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior proving unstoppable for Manchester City.

“I wouldn’t dare think I could beat someone like Pep at anything. We won because of the players’ hard work; they understood what we wanted from them. You analyse the opponent and see how to hurt them. I hope this strengthens us as a group. The players deserve the recognition. We have a lot of players out, and we’re being a great team, a family. That’s a key to this team.”

Arbeloa: ‘I could write a book on what I’ve learnt at Real Madrid’

Asked what he had learned over the past two months, Arbeloa said that he had sufficient material for a book – one that would probably sell quite well.

“I could write a book… Every day at Real Madrid is a learning experience. I see how to get the best out of every player, making them understand that without effort there is no reward. The Champions League is special for Real Madrid; if we want to win, we have to perform like we did today. We also need luck, to be better, and to have luck. We deserve this; we won 5-1, that says it all. Let’s keep going like this and on to Bayern.”

Los Blancos have finally started to look like a more cohesive unit for several consecutive games with the introduction of Thiago Pitarch. With an extra midfielder on the pitch, Real Madrid have conceded three goals in those four games, but scored 11 times, a testament to their ability to withstand and exert pressure.