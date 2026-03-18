Real Madrid manager optimistic on Thibaut Courtois injury ahead of Atletico derby

Real Madrid fans would have been highly concerned to see Andriy Lunin come out for the second half against Manchester City on Tuesday night, even if the Ukrainian is as solid a number two as there is around Europe. With the Madrid derby on Sunday, Thibaut Courtois’ fitness is a major question mark after leaving the game with an injury.

Los Blancos did not miss Courtois too much in the second half, Lunin making a couple of good interventions, but with their title hopes likely requiring a win against Atletico on Sunday, Courtois could be instrumental. After the game, the first reporting was that Courtois was unlikely to make the Madrid derby after coming off with a hamstring strain. He is set for tests on Thursday to confirm the extent of the injury, say Diario AS, having agreed to give the 33-year-old the day off.

Arbeloa optimistic on Courtois injury

However after the match, Arbeloa was more optimistic on his injury status, explaining that it was a precautionary change.

“It was out of precaution. He had some minor discomfort and we didn’t want to take any risks. I hope he’ll be available on Sunday,” he told Movistar+, as quoted by Diario AS.

“Courtois had some discomfort; he wanted to continue, but it wasn’t necessary. We have the derby soon, another final, a crucial match. We’re lucky to have a great goalkeeper like Lunin; he did exceptionally well. What he does every time he plays isn’t easy,” he later said in his press conference.

Arbeloa content with Mbappe return

The other major injury news for Real Madrid was the return of Kylian Mbappe, who had been absent for six games with a knee problem.

“I’m very happy with Mbappe; he looked fast. I think it was a penalty when he broke away at speed. He had a very good feeling. We’ll see what we can do between now and Sunday.”

Mbappe returns to a side that look far more cohesive, and Arbeloa must debate whether to return Mbappe to the starting XI in the derby directly. He would be a huge threat as an impact substitute off the bench, but no doubt the French forward will be keen to be back in action.