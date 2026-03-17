Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has told his team to play the game to win against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, as his side seek progression to the Champions League quarter-finals at the Tottenham Stadium. He also had kind words for Spurs defender Cristian Romero, whom Atletico have been linked with in the past.

Los Rojiblancos have a three-goal advantage over Tottenham from the first leg, after a 5-2 win last week in Madrid. Yet Simeone told Marca that it was up to his team to play the game in front of them, rather than hold onto their three-goal advantage. Atletico of course found themselves vulnerable in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona after a 4-0 win at home.

“We need to play the game where it is. There’s a three-goal difference; we need to win, and the best way to do that is to score first and put them in a more uncomfortable position.”

Marcos Llorente form against English sides

One of the scorers from the first leg was midfielder Marcos Llorente, who has an excellent record against English teams. Five of his nine Champions League goals for Atletico Madrid have come against Premier League sides.

“He’s important in every match, not just against English teams. His development has been steady, from not even being called up for a game when he first arrived, to competing, showing he was ready for this huge step from that league title year until now, and he’s a crucial part of the squad we have.”

🇦🇷🔴⚪️ Diego Simeone: "Atlético Madrid’s competitiveness? Our reality is in our minds. And we are the creators of that reality." pic.twitter.com/8aZspRrHXU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 17, 2026

‘I’m an admirer of Cristian Romero’ – Simeone

Last summer before David Hancko was signed, Atletico Madrid were heavily linked with a move for Romero, who admitted a desire to play in La Liga. Julian Alvarez has also revealed that he had conversations about Romero joining the club, and there has been a suggestion that he could leave Spurs this summer.

“As an Argentinian fan, I admire his personality, his playing style, his defensive work, and certainly, as a fan who has seen more games with the national team than with Tottenham, I am clearly an admirer of his.”

Johnny Cardoso: ‘Barcelona game can help us’

Another midfielder playing well currently is USMNT’s Johnny Cardoso. He has become a regular in 2026, and started playing his best football of the season.

“At first it was complicated, but now I feel good, contributing, but I can improve,” Cardoso told the press.

In terms of their 3-0 Copa second leg defeat to Barcelona, Cardoso felt that rather than arouse concern over their ability to hold onto an advantage, it would help them to manage the game.

“It can help us to know what mistakes not to make and what can be improved. We don’t play with the advantage, we are very intense and they are an opponent that has conceded few goals here.”

Los Rojiblancos are heavy favourites to go through against Spurs, where they will meet one of Barcelona or Newcastle United in the quarter-finals.