Real Madrid will be without star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for their derby clash with Atletico Madrid this weekend at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian shot-stopper was withdrawn at halftime during their 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16.

Courtois was proving crucial for Los Blancos in the first half, making significant saves from Erling Haaland and Rodri Hernandez at the Etihad, as they protected a three-goal lead against from the first leg. However the alarm was raised during the break, when back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was seen warming up during the break. Alvaro Arbeloa withdrew Courtois at the break.

Courtois ruled out of Madrid derby with hamstring problem

The reason for the change was a hamstring strain, as per Marca. It is not yet clear whether the 33-year-old will be ruled out for long, but they say it is all but confirmed that he is out of their Sunday night show-stopper with Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu. Courtois will undergo tests on Wednesday morning to confirm the injury, but it does not look good.

The silver lining for Real Madrid is that the derby is followed by an international break, giving Courtois two weeks to get fit before the final quarter of the season gets underway. If it is a minor strain, Courtois should be back to full fitness in 7-10 days. A second grade tear or a more serious tear would interfere with Los Blancos’ fixtures in April.

Andriy Lunin to deputise for Courtois

Arbeloa will be encouraged by the fact that Lunin looked confident and secure when he came on, making a couple of early saves in the second half. The Ukrainian has played on just three other occasions this season, twice in the Copa del Rey (3-1 win over Talavera de la Reina, 3-2 loss to Albacete) and once more in the Champions League against Olympiakos in a 4-3 win. Having made 66 appearances for Los Blancos he is experienced in coming in for Courtois. Fran Gonzalez will be his alternative on Sunday.