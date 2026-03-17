Real Madrid cruised to a 5-1 aggregate victory over Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16, courtesy of some key performances from Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois – 8.5

The consistency and quality of Courtois’ performances should not subtract from the credit he gets for them. Made several saves in the first half before being withdrawn, two of which out of the top draw. At the most decisive point of the game, he kept Real Madrid in control.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4

Another performance where his offensive production did not outweigh his defensive problems. Alvaro Arbeloa assigned Fede Valverde and Thiago Pitarch to babysit him, and understandably so, as Jeremy Doku breezed past him on several occasions. Also should have cleared Doku’s cross for the City goal.

Antonio Rudiger – 6

It was a strange performance for Real Madrid’s backline, because while they conceded once, they gave up a lot of chances, and were lucky not to give up more. Rudiger improved as the night went on, but lost Erling Haaland on several occasions.

Dean Huijsen – 7

Sharper than his defensive partner, Huijsen was also good on the ball, and helped Real Madrid out of a few tight spots. Looking more and more himself as time goes on.

Fran Garcia – 7

A largely positive performance from Fran Garcia in for the injured Ferland Mendy and Alvaro Carreras. Also got forward once or twice well. It was notable that City didn’t end up attacking much down his side.

Federico Valverde – 6.5

Had some really nice moments, and some less impressive ones. His miss in the opening minute, having done all the hard stuff, was really very poor. Even the rebound goal he scored that was ruled offside was a poor miss the first time round. Much more discreet this time.

Thiago Pitarch – 6.5

Did his job diligently in the middle of the pitch, and was crucial in holding things together in the middle of the pitch for Real Madrid. At the same time, was beaten too easily by Doku on a couple of occasions, and also gave the ball away a few times in his own half.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 8

The opening 20 minutes, he was not sharp enough to close down City on the edge of the box, but after that, he was the stalwart he has become under Arbeloa. Also had a couple of good moments going forward, and his first time cross for Vinicius’ second was delightful.

Arda Guler – 7.5

Last week he played a brilliant ball for Vinicius Junior to win a penalty, and on several occasions, he was instrumental in Real Madrid’s best moves again. It was Guler who Real Madrid looked for when they got it, and he fed Brahim Diaz and Vinicius well.

Brahim Diaz – 7.5

Much better from Brahim Diaz, who drove at the City defence when given the chance, and almost scored a sensational goal after flooring Ruben Dias. Faded a little before being replaced with 20 minutes to go.

Vinicius Junior – 8.5

The only thing depriving him of a better mark was some dreadful finishing, but Vinicius was the best player on the pitch, and was the instigator of the decisive moment in the match. Breezed past his marker on several occasions, finally got his second in stoppage time after converting from the penalty spot – a penalty he won. This is his brilliant best (finishing aside).

Substitutes

Andriy Lunin – 7

Came on at the break for the injured Courtois and looked sharp and confident. Truth is, the saves he made were routine, but he also came off his line well at one point to intercept a ball in behind.

Kylian Mbappe – 6.5

After passing up a presentable chance alone at the back post, he burned past Rayan Ait-Nouri from halfway. Perhaps unfortunate not to get a foul following a shirt pull, but at least looked fit during that action, his most notable of the game.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6.5

On for the final 15 minutes in place of Guler, and was fairly neat and tidy.

Manuel Angel – 6.5

Like Camavinga, on for the final 15 minutes, and didn’t do much wrong. Game had ceased to be competitive at that point.

Dani Carvajal – N/A

On for the final six minutes for Trent Alexander-Arnold.