Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa declared that Kylian Mbappe would be back in action against Manchester City on Tuesday night, but images of the Frenchman in training still seem to suggest he is not completely over his knee injury. The issue has been dogging Mbappe since December, but after missing their last six games as a result, was due to return in the Champions League.

There has been some confusion over Mbappe’s knee injury, with what was supposed to be a sprain failing to recover in the usual time. There has also been some suggestion that it could be affecting his ligaments, and last week he returned to his native Paris for a second opinion on it.

Concerning images of Mbappe training emerge

Yet he was named in the Real Madrid squad to face Manchester City, and has been training with his teammates in recent days. However El Chiringuito captured some concerning images ahead of their clash with City. Training ahead of Champions League games is open to the media for the first 15 minutes, and as Mbappe began warming up with the rest of the side at the Etihad, Mbappe is seen reaching for his knee on four occasions after light jogs.

🐢🚨 MBAPPÉ, MUY PENDIENTE DE LA RODILLA. 📸 Una cámara de @elchiringuitotv siguió en todo momento al francés en el entrenamiento. 📺 #ChiringuitoMbappé 📺 pic.twitter.com/AeQFYGpzK2 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 17, 2026

Arbeloa confusion before Benfica clash

Before Real Madrid’s clash with Benfica in Lisbon last month, Arbeloa had also confirmed that Mbappe would be fit to play, but it turned out to be the first of his six absences. On Monday, Arbeloa claimed that ‘You’ll see him’ too, but the expectation is for him to start on the bench.

There has been plenty of speculation about his treatment, and it has not been lost that during a World Cup year, Mbappe is likely to be more cautious with the handling of any injuries – as is the case for most players. If he does not play against City, Arbeloa will no doubt face further questions.