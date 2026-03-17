Joan Laporta will take over a fourth mandate at Barcelona this summer, and already he is advancing his plans once he does so. One of those may involve a return to their training ground stadium the Estadi Johan Cruyff in two seasons’ time, due to the ongoing renovation work at Camp Nou.

The stadium, which is now 18 months behind schedule, looks a long way from being completed. The reopening of Camp Nou had been pushed back to the start of this season, but Barcelona were forced to play two opening games at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, which only holds 8,000 people as a result of further delays, before returning to Montjuic. Currently it is the stadium used by Barca Atletic, and for the most part Barcelona Femeni.

‘We want to expand the Johan Cruyff by 10,000’

During an interview with RAC1, Laporta revealed that they may be forced to do so again in 2027. The third tier is due to be operation next season, but the roof will not be installed for at least 18 months more. Laporta explained Barcelona may be forced to go back to the Estadi Johan Cruyff while it is carried out. MD provided his words.

“The alternative for certain matches while the roof is being installed – starting in the summer of 2027 – is the Johan Cruyff Stadium, for a short period. We want to expand the Johan Cruyff Stadium by 10,000 spectators. The Sant Joan Despi City Council has no objection; we don’t want to go back to Montjuïc.”

“With the stadium finished, we will reach €450m euros in revenue; currently, we’re at €125m. We can already see that reality is exceeding expectations,” Laporta said, noting that the plans are in the early phases.

Flick: "It's important to have a good structure, then you create stability in the club. Everyone is happy that Laporta has come and spoken with the team. He has wished us luck for tomorrow's match." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 17, 2026

Laporta on Messi silence

Another of the points of attack for Laporta’s presidential rivals was his handling of Lionel Messi’s exit. The Argentina international has voiced a desire to play at Camp Nou again, but it is not clear whether he would do so with Laporta there, as he and his family reportedly blame him for the exit. Messi did not get involved in the elections though.

“I would be absolutely delighted to sort this out. The priority is finishing the stadium. Economic recovery is fundamental. Regarding the more personal and club-related matters, and the club’s fairness, I’m glad [Messi] didn’t take a position in the elections.”

In terms of other relations, Laporta commented that La Liga President Javier Tebas had congratulated him. He was unsure if Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez had done so, but noted that a cooling off of tension between the two clubs was impossible ‘while he insists on the pursuing the Negreira case.’

Real Madrid and Perez have been far more vocal about the Negreira case since Barcelona and Laporta decided not to continue ahead with the Superleague. Los Blancos appear as a claimant in the case, with Barcelona accused of sporting corruption, but Laporta has denied any wrongdoing.