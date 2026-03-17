The latest reports in Italy suggest that a move for Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is becoming increasingly feasible for Barcelona. The Italy international is one of the players they will consider selling this summer, and has also attracted interest from Liverpool in the Premier League.

As recently as last month, it looked as if Bastoni was on his way to signing a new deal in Milan, but a change of approach at Inter means they will listen to offers for him. Last week it was quoted that a fee of around €70m could be enough to persuade them to part ways with Bastoni, who has two years remaining on his deal with Inter this summer. He reportedly has a wage demand of €5m net per year (€10m gross in Spain).

🚨 Jofre Torrents, Tommy Marqués and Xavi Espart could all be officially promoted to the first team next season. [@gbsans] pic.twitter.com/k6ee8IB2We — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 17, 2026

Inter could consider offers of €50m and over

Now GdS are reporting that Inter would perhaps be willing to do business for as little as €50m in a fixed fee, with some variables on top of it. The Nerazzurri are planning to rebuild this summer, and Bastoni is considered both expendable and a good way of raising money. The 26-year-old has fallen foul of the Inter fans, and has been routinely whistled of late, while also criticised roundly for a dive against AC Milan.

Barcelona move would be of interest to Bastoni

The interest from Barcelona is not new, and Matteo Moretto has explained that Bastoni would be keen to join the Catalan side. He is also the preferred choice of Director of Football Deco, but it is not yet clear whether they will spend big on a defender. The priority target is a centre-forward, and a move for Bastoni too may be beyond their means. Liverpool have also been linked to Bastoni, and finances will not be an issue for them. If the deal is a lot more feasible though, Barcelona may be tempted by the chance to make a first major investment in their defence since Jules Kounde.