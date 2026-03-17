Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi did not give the impression that he felt as if he and his teammates had been used by re-elected president Joan Laporta as part of the campaign process. Laporta was seen jumping around celebrating with several players after his victory on Sunday.

Several Barcelona players did not explicitly say they were supporting Laporta in the elections, but did reference a close relationship with him. Cubarsi was seen with other teammates celebrating the election victory with Laporta, and it had been reported that some of the comments made by his opponent Victor Font had not gone down well with the squad. Cubarsi was asked if Laporta had ‘used’ his relationship with the players.

“As a player and as a member, everyone is free to express themselves as they wish. I’m keeping my vote to myself, but Laporta has been elected president and we congratulate him. We’re focused on tomorrow.”

“He came to visit us and we congratulated him. He told us to be ourselves, that we are at a spectacular level, and to continue being a family, which is what wins titles.”

‘We’ve tweaked a few things in defence’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick admitted after the first leg of their Champions League clash that his side looked tired, as Newcastle United’s players hounded them throughout the match.

“We’ve been able to recharge our batteries and we’re in good form. Playing every three days doesn’t give you much time, but you have to find moments to prepare mentally. Tomorrow we’ll go all out, as always.”

Cubarsí: "I'd tell Espart and Cortés to stay calm. Even though there's a lot of people talking, they need to listen to their family." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 17, 2026

Despite conceding twice against Sevilla on Sunday, the general feeling has been that Barcelona’s defence has improved in recent weeks. Since their consecutive defeats to Girona and Atletico Madrid, Barcelona have conceded four goals in six games.

“We’ve tweaked a few things in the defensive line, but now we’re at a great level. Every available player is performing at a spectacular level, and that helps the team. If we trust the staff’s philosophy, things will turn out well.”

Joao Cancelo and Gerard Martin in the starting XI

Some of the changes have been personnel. With Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde injured, Xavi Espart and Eric Garcia have deputised at right-back, while Joao Cancelo has come in at left-back.

“We’re very happy with this second stint. When he arrived, he helped me a lot to integrate into the dressing room. It’s great to have a versatile player who can help us. He’s one of us, and he’s thrilled.”

Next to Cubarsi, Gerard Martin is the player that has been trusted most often of late.

“Gerard Martin is having a spectacular season, he’s playing more at centre-back and he feels comfortable. A magnificent season. Gerard, Ronald, Eric and Andreas can all play at their best.”

‘Approach is more important than experience’ – Cubarsi

Cubarsi admitted that his side struggled to keep up with Newcastle’s tempo in the first leg, and felt that attitude was more important than experience. It was pointed out to him that Newcastle’s average age is much higher than that of Barcelona.

“The intensity they have on their home field was spectacular. We already knew that because we played them in the league phase. We lacked a bit of rhythm, but it will be different at home.”

“The most important thing isn’t experience, it’s how you approach the game and how you go into it. It’s a knockout round, and even though we played in the semis last year, it doesn’t mean we’re going to win.”

Barcelona host Newcastle at 18:45 CEST on Wednesday, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The Blaugrana are hoping to extend their run of 11 straight victories at home since returning to Camp Nou.