Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez could be on the market this summer, depending on how things fall in the final months of the season. The former River Plate star has been a long-time target for Los Blancos, and they are looking to strengthen in the centre of the pitch this summer.

Real Madrid avoided spending big on a midfielder for the past two summers after the exits of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, but it appears they will do so this time round. The likes of Rodri Hernandez, Kees Smit and Vitinha have been cited as options that Los Blancos are looking at.

Enzo Fernandez open to Chelsea exit this summer

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is another name that has been linked with Real Madrid on and off for years though, and this time he could be available. As per L’Equipe (via MD), Fernandez is not impressed with the decision-making at Stamford Bridge, and is willing to seek a move if they do not get into the Champions League this season. TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul confirms that Fernandez could leave the club this summer.

Enzo Fernández tiene chances de salir de Chelsea en el próximo mercado de pases de verano europeo. pic.twitter.com/f5XPr2oNF9 — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) March 15, 2026

Currently, Chelsea sit 6th in the Premier League, three points behind Aston Villa, and are major underdogs against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. L’Equipe also mention that PSG manager Luis Enrique is a fan of Fernandez himself. One of the decisions Fernandez did not appreciate was replacing Enzo Maresca with Liam Rosenior.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Fernandez

Real Madrid have been following Fernandez ever since his time at River Plate, before he made the switch to Europe. He was also reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar at Benfica, but Chelsea priced them out of a move, securing a deal for €121m. That and his contract running until 2032, might be the larger obstacles to a move.