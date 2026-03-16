Rodri Hernandez reacts to Real Madrid transfer speculation

Real Madrid have on course for the Champions League quarter-finals, but first, they must navigate Manchester City in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side won 3-0 at the Bernabeu last week, and they will hope to finish the job at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a stunning win for Real Madrid in the first leg, but on the other hand, Man City were very unhappy to lose by such a significant scoreline. Rodri Hernandez made that clear when he spoke to Cadena SER on the Bernabeu clash, as per Diario AS. However, he believes that a comeback is very possible.

“A little frustrated (with the result), but it’s been the tone of this season. It’s costing us in that final third. That quality to score the last goal. Maybe it’s penalising us a lot, but in football the most important thing is to put the ball in the net.

“We have to be more accurate and take a step forward in that sense. I think we have the rest: the game, the ability to generate… It’s true that we couldn’t score the other day, but we have to lift the team, because on Tuesday we have an important game. Above all, we have to make sure that the team creates chances.”

Rodri reacts to Real Madrid links

Notably, Rodri has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, although the Spain international midfielder has made it clear that he is not thinking about his future right now.

“I’m not going to answer that. It’s a moment to think about what we have now, with my team, in my season, and then we’ll see.”

Rodri: Feeling better and better after ACL injury

The last 18 months have been tough for Rodri, who tore his ACL in September 2024 during Man City’s match against Arsenal. Since then, he has been working his way back to full fitness, and right now, he feels good.

“The truth is that I feel very good. Very, very happy. Obviously on an individual level, not because of the team’s situation, but yes, happy, feeling better and better. Step by step.”