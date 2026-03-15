UEFA have confirmed the unfortunate news that the 2026 La Finalissima, which was due to be played between Spain and Argentina, has been cancelled with immediate effect.

The match, which was scheduled for later this month, was originally set for Doha, but due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, it was moved. Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium had been proposed as the new venue, but the Argentinian Football Association turned this option down, as UEFA have now confirmed in their statement announcing the cancellation of La Finalissima.

“After much discussion between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 champions Argentina cannot be played as hoped in Qatar on 27 March.

“With strong determination to save the important fixture, and despite the understandable difficulties of relocating a match of such importance at extremely short notice, UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association.

“The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on the original date with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium. This would have provided a world class setting, befitting of such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.

“The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs – one at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 March and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before UEFA EURO and Copa America 2028, again offering a supporter split of 50:50 for the match in Madrid. This option was also rejected.

“Ultimately, UEFA sought a commitment from Argentina that, if a neutral venue in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on 27 March, as planned and announced on 18 December 2025, or on the alternative date of 30 March. This proposal was also rejected.

“Argentina made a counter suggestion to play the game after the World Cup but, as Spain has no available dates, that option had to be ruled out. Finally, and contrary to the original agreed plan that the match would take place on 27 March, Argentina declared its availability to play exclusively on 31 March, a date which proved to be unworkable.

“As a result, and to UEFA’s regret, this edition of the Finalissima has been cancelled.”

Spanish Football Federation react to cancellation

In their own statement, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have since acknowledged the news that La Finalissima has been cancelled.

“From the first minute, the Federation has expressed its absolute interest in this match being maintained, considering that it gives prestige and international reputation in an essential window in a World Cup year. And, in addition, he has worked intensely for it.

“Spain was willing to play as has always been pointed out. We have not set conditions. From the first moment we have gone hand in hand with UEFA to reach an agreement and all the possibilities have been offered:

To host the match in our country, given that there is a key organizational capacity that would allow it to be held successfully in a short space of time.

Hold the match at a neutral venue.

Celebrate the match in a different format.

“Spain has offered, hand in hand with UEFA, all the possibilities, despite which, and given the situation, the Finalissima has been cancelled.

“At the same time and in a responsible way for the interests of the Spanish National Team, the Federation has begun the steps to guarantee the matches it will play in the next window in Spain.

“The Federation regrets the cancellation of this match and, in view of the circumstances, would like to thank UEFA for the effort made at all times to maintain the match.”