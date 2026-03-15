Sunday is a notable day for Barcelona. Their first team squad are in action against Sevilla, and while that goes on, the club is hosting its presidential election, with Joan Laporta and Victor Font vying to be sworn in come the end of the day.

The votes will be tallied later at night, which allows Hansi Flick and his players to cast their vote after the Sevilla match. In the meantime, a number of notable personnel have gone to the polls, including former captain Sergio Busquets and Barcelona Femeni superstar Aitana Bonmati.

🗳️ Ter Stegen se ha encontrado con problemas con el censo 📹 @angelperezpx pic.twitter.com/0yorXM6Fss — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) March 15, 2026

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is currently on loan at Girona, was also present, but unlike the aforementioned pair, he was not able to cast his vote. MD have noted that his name did not appear on the electoral roll, and despite work being done to rectify the situation, the German goalkeeper left without casting his ballot.

Ter Stegen joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014 from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, although he departed during the winter transfer window for cross-state rivals Girona. That move could be the reason that he is no longer registered as a member, which is likely the reason that he was unable to cast his vote.

There’s much buzz around the vote

Flick and his players are fully focused on re-establishing their four-point lead at the top of La Liga, but the rest of Barcelona has been caught up in the election fever. Laporta or Font will be announced as the club’s next president come the end of Sunday, and while the former is considered the favourite to receive a fourth mandate, it is still too close to call regarding who will be the winner.

It remains to be seen how the vote plays out, with Laporta and Font each believing that they will emerge victorious on Sunday. Barcelona holds its collective breath, although they will be able to enjoy Flick’s side facing Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou in the meantime.