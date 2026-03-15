Barcelona continued their fine form in La Liga with a commanding 5-2 victory over Sevilla on Sunday afternoon, with goals at the Spotify Camp Nou scored by Raphinha (x3), Dani Olmo and Joao Cancelo.

Joan Garcia – 6

Couldn’t do much about either of Sevilla’s goals.

Xavi Espart – 7

A first start for the senior team, and he did not look out of place at all – although he did not track Oso for Sevilla’s first goal.

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

Solid enough, although he will be disappointed to have conceded twice.

Gerard Martin – 6.5

Started poor, but got better as the match went on.

Joao Cancelo – 8

Another top performance from the on-loan Al Hilal man, who won two penalties before scoring the first goal of his second Barcelona spell in the second half.

Marc Bernal – 6.5

It was a surprise that he started, and at times, he played like a player who was not at 100%. Still he managed to set up Olmo’s goal.

Pedri – 6

He most definitely was not fully fit, which is why it was no surprise to see him taken off at half time.

Roony Bardghji – 6

He got a rare chance from the start, but he could not take it. He struggled to make an decisive impact in the final third.

Dani Olmo – 7.5

Good performance from Olmo, which was capped off with his goal in the first half.

Raphinha – 9

With Lamine Yamal benched, he took over the mantle. He netted two early penalties before completing his hat-trick in the second half with a deflected effort. His goalscoring efforts have been poor in recent weeks, so this was a welcome return to form.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Lewandowski continues to look devoid of any confidence, as he went another match without scoring.

Substitutes

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

Grabbed an assist minutes after coming on at half time.

Lamine Yamal – 6

Given a breather amid a gruelling run.

Ronald Araujo – 6

Did not look entirety comfortable during his cameo.

Marc Casado – 6

Tried his best.

Gavi – N/A

A lovely moment for the returning midfielder, who received the captain’s armband after making his first appearance in almost seven months.