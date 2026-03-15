Barcelona are desperate to end their 11-year wait for a Champions League title, but in order to do so, they must get past Newcastle United. The Catalans played out a 1-1 draw earlier this week, meaning that any form of victory in the second leg at the Spotify Camp Nou will be enough to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Hansi Flick’s side will be firm favourites to see off Newcastle’s challenge, given their imperious record since returning to the Spotify Camp Nou in November. Pau Cubarsi is fully confident of this being the case, as he spoke on the task at hand during a media appearance earlier this week, as per MD.

“We will focus on Wednesday’s game, and I’m sure we’ll go through because we going to give everything. Whoever we face after that, we will be willing to give our all.”

Cubarsi reflects on Copa del Rey exit

Cubarsi was also asked about the recent Copa del Rey semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid, whom Barcelona could face in the next round of the Champions League.

“It was a shame not to reach the final. I remembered the disallowed goal at the Metropolitano but also that we didn’t play a good game there. We must demand more of ourselves.

Cubarsi: It’s difficult to talk to referees now

The 19-year-old also spoke on dealing with referees, which comes in light of his controversial disallowed goal in the aforementioned Atleti tie – which turned out to have a big say, as Barcelona lost 4-3 over the two legs. He admitted that speaking to officials comes with a lot of risk nowadays.

“Now it’s difficult to address them with the new rule that only the team captain can do it. If you’re angry about a decision of his, the best thing to do is to get out of there.”