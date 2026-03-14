Xabi Alonso agent speaks out on Liverpool speculation

Two months after leaving Real Madrid via mutual consent, Xabi Alonso could be set for a return to management with Liverpool. The 44-year-old, who spent five seasons at Anfield as a player, has been touted as the big favourite to replace Arne Slot, whose future continues to attract significant speculation.

Liverpool were keen to appoint Alonso when he was still at Bayer Leverkusen, and although they were snubbed on that occasion, the likelihood is that the former Real Madrid manager would be much more receptive this time around, given that he is currently without a club since leaving the Bernabeu.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Alonso has held talks with Liverpool officials with a view to replacing Slot at Anfield, but this has now been denied by his agent Inaki Ibanez, as per WinWin (via MD).

“Alonso is considering all the offers he has received to determine his next destination for next season. All this talk of a contract with Liverpool is nothing more than media speculation.”

Alonso to Liverpool makes a lot of sense for all parties

Slot may have won Liverpool the Premier League in his first season in charge, but he has struggled during his second campaign. If they fall short in the Champions League, it would be no surprise to see his services dispensed with, considering that Alonso would be a ready-made replacement.

Even if no talks have taken place yet, it’s clear that Alonso would fancy his chances of making a strong impression at Liverpool. He would not be under as much pressure as he was at Real Madrid, and his short spell at the Bernabeu will have given him a better understanding of how to manage the dressing room at a huge club.

It would be no surprise to see Alonso at Liverpool, but for now, nothing is projected to happen until Slot departs – if that ends up being the case.