Real Madrid kept the pressure on Barcelona in the La Liga title race, as they securing a routine 4-1 victory over Elche at the Bernabeu on Saturday, with goals coming from Antonio Rudiger, Fede Valverde, Dean Huijsen and Arda Guler.

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Aside from picking the ball out of his own net after Manuel Angel’s own goal, he had little to do at the Bernabeu.

Dani Carvajal – 6

Struggled at times, but an important 90 minutes in the legs for the Real Madrid captain.

Antonio Rudiger – 7.5

Rudiger would likely have been rested against Elche had Raul Asencio not gone down injured, but he made his mark on the match with a solid defensive performance and an excellent opening goal in the first half.

Dean Huijsen – 7

Did not have too much to do on the whole, and he made it mark in attack with an excellent header for Real Madrid’s third goal.

Fran Garcia – 7.5

A rare opportunity for Garcia, and he did his chances no harm with a fine display. He laid on Valverde’s goal, and in defence, he was very assured.

Fede Valverde – 7.5

Continued his goalscoring form with a fine strike for Real Madrid’s second. Five goals in eight days speaks for itself, but he could not add further to his tally as he was withdrawn early in preparation for the midweek trip to Manchester City.

Thiago Pitarch – 6.5

A fourth start in a row for the 18-year-old midfielder, who battled well during his 64 minutes on the pitch.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

Another dominant midfield performance from the Frenchman, who helped Real Madrid control the middle of the park. Like Valverde, he was taken off before the hour mark with a view to the Man City match.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

At times it showed that he hasn’t played much in recent weeks, but like Carvajal, an important 90 minutes in the legs for Camavinga.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Missed a big chance to make it 3-0 minutes into the second half, but he blazed over when one-on-one with Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

Not his day. After six goals in five matches, it’s now four blanks in a row for Vinicius, who was another to be taken off early with a view to the midweek trip to Man City.

Substitutes

Arda Guler – 7.5

Controlled the match on his own at times, and he got his reward with an outstanding goal from his own half in the closing stages.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Should have scored after a fine Guler through ball, but his effort from straight at Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro.

Daniel Yanez – 6.5

Impressive showing from the teenager, who got an assist for Huijsen’s goal on his senior debut.

Diego Aguado – 6.5

Made a crucial block to stop Elche from scoring.

Cesar Palacios – 6.5

Looked very assured during his time on the pitch.

Manuel Angel – 6

Very unfortunate to score an own goal.