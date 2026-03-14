Real Madrid are heading for an important three points in La Liga, as they are now 4-1 up on Elche in their match at the Bernabeu.

Raul Asencio’s late drop-out from the squad due to muscle discomfort meant that Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger have had to continue in central defence, and it was the latter that opened the scoring just before the half time interval. Five minutes later, Fede Valverde continues his goalscoring form by making it 2-0, as he curled home a wonderful effort from the edge of the Elche penalty area.

Goal number three for the evening arrived in the second half for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, and it was scored by Huijsen. And while Manuel Angel turned the ball into his own net late on, Arda Guler has now made it 4-1 with a remarkable goal, as he caught Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro out to find the back of the net from approximately 65 yards.

ARDA GÜLER SCORES FROM HIS OWN HALF — SENSATIONAL… SENSATIONAL!pic.twitter.com/7RovsDm7Ix — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 14, 2026

ARDA GÜLER, ARE YOU SERIOUS??? A GOAL FROM BEYOND THE HALFWAY LINE 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZLg1Cj9VJi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 14, 2026

It’s a special moment for Guler, who has had a few troubles in recent months. This will do him the world of good in terms of his confidence.