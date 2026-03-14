Real Madrid are heading for an important three points in La Liga, as they are now 3-0 up on Elche in their match at the Bernabeu.

Raul Asencio’s late drop-out from the squad due to muscle discomfort meant that Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger have had to continue in central defence, and it was the latter that opened the scoring just before the half time interval. Five minutes later, Fede Valverde continues his goalscoring form by making it 2-0, as he curled home a wonderful effort from the edge of the Elche penalty area.

Goal number three for the evening has now arrived for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, and it has been scored by Huijsen. A fine cross from substitute Daniel Yanez, who is making his first team debut, found the head of the Real Madrid defender, who made no mistake from around 10 yards out.

DEAN HUIJSEN MAKES IT 3–0! Real Madrid 3–0 Elchepic.twitter.com/6PU5xrmwuU — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 14, 2026

Arbeloa had already withdrawn the likes of Rudiger, Valverde and Vinicius Junior by the time Huijsen headed home, as he shifts his focus to the midweek trip to Man City. But focusing on right now, Real Madrid are heading back to within one point of Barcelona in the La Liga title race.