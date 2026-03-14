Real Madrid can put pressure on Barcelona in the La Liga title race by closing the gap to one point, and they are on course to do so after scoring twice in five first half minutes against Elche at the Bernabeu.

Raul Asencio’s late drop-out from the squad due to muscle discomfort meant that Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger have had to continue in central defence, and it is the latter that opened the scoring just before the half time interval.

After Fede Valverde’s initial strike from a free-kick was beaten away, the ball fell to the Germany international, who slammed a half-volley into the back of the Elche net.

THE KEEPER STOPS VALVERDE’S ROCKET, BUT HE’S HELPLESS AGAINST RÜDIGER ON THE FOLLOW-UP! Real Madrid 1–0 Elchepic.twitter.com/dB6YnVoSFr — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 14, 2026

Soon after, Real Madrid doubled their advantage in fine style. Valverde drove forward with the ball, and after playing a one-two with Fran Garcia, he curled the ball into the far corner of Matias Dituro’s goal.

Who can stop him! FEDE VALVERDEEEEEEEEE Real Madrid 2–0 Elchepic.twitter.com/bLuhC6ziQY — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 14, 2026

FEDE VALVERDE AT IT AGAIN! A UCL HAT TRICK ON WEDNESDAY AND ANOTHER STUNNER TODAY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aE5zs8t1FO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 14, 2026

It’s now five goals in eight days for Valverde, who scored the late winner at Celta Vigo on Friday followed by a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League. He’s in unstoppable form at the moment, and right now, he and Rudiger have Real Madrid on course for another La Liga victory.