Real Madrid picked up an impressive 4-1 victory over Elche on Saturday, as they made it three wins in the last eight days. They are now within a point of La Liga leaders Barcelona, who host Sevilla on Sunday.

As per Diario AS, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa was very happy with how this side performance at the Bernabeu.

“This win has a lot of merit. hey are a very uncomfortable opponent because of what they demand of you, because of how they play. The effort of our players has been enormous. I am very grateful for what many of them are doing, for that effort and the desire they put into it. And for the victory.”

Arbeloa: Academy stars playing is a dream come true

It was a notable match for the number of academy players that Real Madrid had on the pitch. Thiago Pitarch started again, while there were cameos off the bench for Daniel Yanez, Gonzalo Garcia, Diego Aguado, Cesar Palacios and Manuel Angel. Arbeloa was very happy with how each of them performed.

“I think I can die peacefully after a night like today. For someone who has been a homegrown player and has reached the first team after spending many years in the academy. Look, I was talking to Yáñez and Aguado now, who were the first players I coached when they were 13-14 years old and to be able to give them the opportunity to play at the Bernabéu, it’s a dream come true for me.

“Added to Carvajal, a homegrown player par excellence, as well as Fran (Garcia), Thiago (Pitarch), César (Palacios), Gonzalo (Garcia)… it’s something indescribable. Very happy and proud. It’s not just putting them on, but how they played. I’ve taught them well, because they’ve shown a lot of talent, quality and personality. It’s fantastic news. And they’re all a great example.”

Arbeloa reacts to “unusual” Arda Guler goal

Arbeloa was also asked to give his reaction to Arda Guler’s remarkable goal from inside his own half.

“You have to bring a frame and put it in a painting. It is an unusual thing. Wonderful. I’ve seen everyone put their hands to their heads, so have I. It’s worth the ticket fee, or two or three, to see what he’s done.”

Man City match will be very complicated – Arbeloa

Next up for Real Madrid is the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Manchester City. Despite holding a three-goal advantage from the first leg, Arbeloa has admitted that he expects things to be very difficult for his side at the Etihad Stadium.

“It’s going to be very complicated. They are going to take us to the limit and we will have to suffer. We have the experience of other years of knowing that when we are at our best, we can defeat anyone. We must give everything, be just as focused and go out to win the game because if not, we will suffer a lot.”