Real Madrid host Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu (21:00 CEST) on Saturday night, with little margin for error. By the same token, Elche remain winless in their last 11 games, dating back to 2025, and Eder Sarabia signalled that they are in no position to give up on points, as they lie just a point above the table.

Los Franjiverdes are without John Chetauya and Hector Fort through injury, but otherwise have a fully fit side available, and will be hoping to repeat their success from a 2-2 draw in Alicante. Alvaro Arbeloa willl have little ability to rotate between their knockout games with Manchester City, as their injuries have them without nine players.

Eder Militao resumed training with his teammates in this week, but he heads up an injury list including David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Carreras, Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo Goes and Kylian Mbappe. Franco Mastantuono is serving his second game of suspension.

Three to four changes expected for Real Madrid

Diario AS believe that Fran Garcia, Dani Carvajal, Raul Asencio and Gonzalo Garcia will all come into the side, in Garcia’s case by obligation following an injury to Mendy. The Frenchman could still be back in time to face City on Tuesday, as could Mbappe. Meanwhile Marca are of the opinion that Manuel Angel will come in for Thiago Pitarch after the youngster’s third consecutive start in midweek.

#RealMadrid host #Elche this evening at the Bernabeu, sandwiched between their clashes with City. Eder Sarabia has noted that Elche are not in a position to leave points on the board, and neither are Los Blancos. Diario AS believe there will be minor rotation from Arbeloa. pic.twitter.com/Xtdpl2gk5y — Football España (@footballespana_) March 14, 2026

Their feeling is that Arbeloa’s rotations will be more conservative though, with Trent Alexander-Arnold retaining his place. They believe Eduardo Camavinga will come in for Aurelien Tchouameni too.

Elche have settled starting XI

Sarabia is not expected to spring too many surprises. Between AS and Marca, the only point of debate is whether Roma loanee Buba Sangare will begin at right wing-back, or if he will opt for the more experienced Josan. On-loan Real Madrid forward Alvaro Rodriguez is expected to begin on the bench.