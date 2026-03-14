Manchester City midfielder ‘likely to depart’ this summer

Former Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez is reportedly considering his future at Manchester City, just over a year after joining from Porto. The Spain under-21 international was brought in as an alternative to Rodri Hernandez last January, but has struggled to nail down a place in side.

Gonzalez left Barcelona in 2023, after Xavi Hernandez concluded that he would not have the game time he required at Camp Nou. Following a €21.2m move to Portugal, Porto were able to quickly flip Gonzalez after just 18 months for a fee of €60m.

Nico Gonzalez ‘likely to depart’ this summer

It has been revealed by Matteo Moretto to RadioMarca that he could be on his way out of the club this summer. Sporting Directo Hugo Viana is willing to listen to offers for Gonzalez, and it seems that a deal is more probable than not if their asking price is met. Matteo Moretto notes that Gonzalez is also willing to leave, as a result of his lack of guaranteed minutes.

Rodri Hernandez factor could be decisive

On the other hand, decisive factor could be the future of Rodri Hernandez. Real Madrid have been consistently linked with a move fo the Spain international, and are carefully following his progress since coming back from injury. Were Los Blancos to make a move for Rodri, and if it was successful, then City could try and hold onto Nico.

Gonzalez was brought in during Rodri’s convalescence as either competition or a long-term replacement for him. It seems that Pep Guardiola does not seem to see him as the alternative for the time being. That said, there is also uncertainty over Guardiola’s future this summer.