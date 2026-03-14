Barcelona should be busy this summer, especially if they manage to make their long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. They have plans to sign a new centre-back and striker, while a decision must also be made regarding the future of Marcus Rashford, for whom they have an option to buy permanent from Manchester United.

Barcelona have been pleased with Rashford’s contribution since he arrived last summer, and work has already started to ensure that he stays at the Spotify Camp Nou. But until a deal is finalised, the Catalans will continue to look at other players, and one of those is FC Koln’s Said El Mala.

El Mala was identified as a Rashford alternative earlier in the season, and according to CaughtOffside, Barcelona are still interested in the 19-year-old, who has impressed in the Bundesliga this season. The La Liga leaders have been told that a deal could be done for a fee in the region of €50-60m, which could prove to be a valuable investment in a player whose future looks very bright.

Barcelona would face plenty of competition for El Mala

However, it does appear that Barcelona are on the periphery when it comes to the race to sign El Mala. It’s reported that Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the teenager, and given that each of these clubs will likely have an abundance of funds to spend in the summer, it is much more likely that he ends up moving to the Premier League.

Going for El Mala would make a lot of sense for Barcelona, given that Raphinha is approaching 30. A younger alternative coming in would be wise, but equally, signing the proven quality of Rashford for a fee of €30m would be equally as important for the Catalans.