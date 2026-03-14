Barcelona are back in La Liga action on Sunday afternoon, when they play host Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalans have won their last three in the league, and their plans will be to make it four in a row come the end of the weekend.

That’s the goal set out by head coach Hansi Flick, although during his pre-match press conference (via Diario AS), he recognised that it will not be easy against a Sevilla side that ran out 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture.

“This week we have three more games, and our goal is to play these three games at home and win each of them. Sevilla have strengths, they beat us last time, they press high. But tomorrow we want to win with conviction.”

Flick: Delighted to welcome back Gavi

The big news for Barcelona leading up to the Sevilla match is the return of Gavi, who has received the medical green light from the coaching staff. Flick is pleased to welcome back the 21-year-old midfielder, although he stressed that management of minutes will be key over the coming weeks.

“It’s good to have him back. We saw him in training, and I like what I saw – but we have to manage him. We have to go step by step; We also know that he will have to play and that he has years ahead of him. I’m very happy to have him back.

“He has the right attitude, he trusts his body, how he can play… We all know Gavi, I love his intensity and what he gives for the team.”

Flick pleased with response to Atletico Madrid thrashing

Barcelona’s season threatened to derail after a 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, but they have followed that up with wins in four of their last five matches in all competitions. Flick has been happy with how his side bounced back from that difficult evening at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

“Sometimes a defeat against Atletico is a hard lesson, but we learned. We played four games in the last eleven days, and we have to take into account that there are players who come back from injury and need time. Pedri, Raphinha and Marcus (Rashford) are doing well. None of the matches have been easy, they have been very intense games. We have done things well and we have very young players who have to improve.”