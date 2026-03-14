Alaves 1-1 Villarreal

Alaves looked destined to end their six-game winless streak on Quique Sanchez Flores’ home debut on Friday night, but stoppage time brought a sting in the tail for Los Babazorros for a second week running.

Villarreal came into the match as heavy favourites, having for the most part dispatched the bottom half of La Liga without issues. Yet a frantic start at Mendizorrotza made it very clear that they were in a game, with Alaves having the better of the opening period. Even if they were lacking clear chances, it did not feel unjust when Toni Martinez’s backheel in the six-yard box was deflected into his own net by Rafa Marin after 40 minutes, as still as a statue.

The Yellow Submarine had done little to trouble Antonio Sivera, but on the stroke of half-time, he was called into action to make a superb double save from Santi Comesana, following Villarreal’s one fluid move of the game to that point.

Stoppage time heartbreak follows Alaves back home

The second half required Villarreal to come forward, but was still largely being played on Alaves’ terms. Even if they were down to the bare bones at the back, Alaves were coping with the Villarreal efforts to break them down, and the expected ‘onslaught’ never really came.

Whenever Villarreal did get in a position to do damage, a poor pass or an overly relaxed choice of one inevitably scuppered their attacks. Into stoppage time, and Antonio Blanco was driving deep into the Villarreal box, looking for all the world as if he was about to settle the game. Unselfish, his ball across the box was picked off, and the Yellow Submarine launched one last offensive.

A cross found its way to the back post, and making just enough space, Nicolas Pepe curled a glorious effort into the top corner, smacking in off the post. Alaves players collapsed, the home fans entered a vacuum. It came in the 98th minute. Last week two goals at Mestalla had turned Sanchez Flores’ first win into a defeat, arriving in the 92nd and 99th minute. Even if he has only been in charge for two matches, the despair in his eyes was a testament to football’s talent for breaking hearts.

Pepe’s goal glosses over a grim performance from the Yellow Submarine, one that hints at the malaise feared. With Marcelino Garcia Toral’s future uncertain, and a top four spot looking very comfortable, it was further evidence that Villarreal’s trajectory, if not on the way down, certainly is meandering in a fashion that doesn’t particular convince, beyond their position in the table.