This week, the Barcelona presidential race has reached boiling point, and at the heart of it has been Xavi Hernandez. The former player and manager claimed that Joan Laporta, who is favourite to be re-elected during this weekend’s vote, vetoed a move to bring Lionel Messi back to the club in the summer of 2023.

Xavi also claimed that Laporta failed him regarding his sacking 12 months later, which came weeks after he was convinced not to resign at the end of the 2023-24 season. Laporta fired back the day after these quotes were aired, as he accused the Barcelona icon of holding a grudge against him.

As part of his statements, Laporta denied that he had not sabotaged Messi’s return to Barcelona, claiming that La Liga had not given the green light for a deal to be done. Xavi has now appeared to issue a response to this on social media, as per Marca.

“With the truth in front of me, always! With Barça in our hearts, always! Long live Barça!”

Xavi remarks could have say on Barcelona election

The fact that Xavi, who remains revered among Barcelona members despite a poor end to his time as manager, came out and claimed that Laporta chose not to re-sign Messi is a huge statement. Given that it came with less than a week to go until Sunday’s vote, it will be fresh in the mind of those that will be turning up to the polls, which means that it could have a big say on who becomes the Catalan club’s next president.

It will be interest to see how this weekend’s vote goes. Laporta does still appear to be the favourite to receive a fourth mandate, but Xavi’s comments could be a big help for Victor Font, the candidate that he’s backing to be elected.