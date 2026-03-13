Real Madrid are planning some significant moves this summer, regardless of how results play out. Los Blancos are still in the title race, and on course to make the Champions League quarter-finals, but the general narrative is that it has been a disappointing season. One of the factors behind that for most people has been an unbalanced squad.

It is no secret that Real Madrid are set to pursue a midfielder and a defender this summer, and Cadena SER say that they are set on bringing in a minimum of six players. That translates to two players at each position through the spine of the team. Included in that number of signings are the return of Endrick Felipe from his loan move at Olympique Lyon and executing their €9m buyback option on Nico Paz from Como.

Real Madrid encouraged by Erling Haaland agent feedback

One name that has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu frequently over the years is Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. Agent Rafaela Pimenta denied talks with Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font this week, but Real Madrid have always received positive responses whenever they have reached out to Haaland’s camp.

In addition, the future of Pep Guardiola could be decisive. Los Blancos believe that they can pry Haaland away if Guardiola were to leave City, and that is something that is on the table this summer.

Mixed messages from Vitinha

In midfield, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha is their ideal option. Recently the Portuguese star denied any interest in moving to Los Blancos, calling the idea foolish. However the Spanish outlet claim that is not the same message they receive from his agent, who does listen to their interest – they have not yet received a ‘no’ from Paris.

It does seem improbale Real Madrid would be able to pull off both or one of those deals. Manchester City and PSG have little reason to part ways with their stars, and Real Madrid have rode back on their spending somewhat in recent years. If Los Blancos feel they need a number of reinforcements, the chances of them spending large on one or two players is reduced.