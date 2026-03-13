Real Madrid have been given a major boost following Alvaro Arbeloa’s latest update on Kylian Mbappe’s fitness. Los Blancos could have their goalscoring talisman back in time to face Manchester City in the return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, which they lead 3-0.

Mbappe has been out of action for the past Real Madrid’s past four games due to a knee problem that he has been dealing with since December. There has been plenty of secrecy about his return, with Mbappe traveling back to Paris to get a second opinion on the issue. His return appears to be drawing nearer though, with Arbeloa saying that he will be part of their squad to face Manchester City.

“He’s getting better every day, his recovery is progressing as it should. We made a plan, it depends on his progress, but I see him doing very well. He won’t be available tomorrow, but I’m confident he’ll travel to Manchester.”

Mbappe will miss the tie against Elche, and Arbeloa would not confirm whether he could play in the Madrid derby next weekend, or for France in the international window.

“You’re taking me too far afield; I want him to be able to travel to Manchester. We’ll see how he is tomorrow, and on Sunday we’ll make the final decision.”

‘He won’t have any problems becoming an elite player’

While the news has been about Thiago Pitarch’s contribution in recent games, Manuel Angel has also had a positive impact against City. Arbeloa was asked about his size, and whether it could be disadvantage at the top level.

“His size is the size of his heart. I’ve been very lucky to play with wonderful players; I’ve been a European and World champion with players who weren’t even 1.70 meters tall. And they were sensational. I’m aware that football is like this now, but he won’t have any problems becoming an elite player.”

“Ambidextrous, he can play on either wing… I’m not going to say he’s my favorite, which he is, I really believe in him. He did very well, he has a lot of work ahead of him. I hope he can continue to show how good he is.”

Focus on Elche

Despite the euphoria of their win over Manchester City, Real Madrid have a quick turnaround against Elche before the return leg. Arbeloa was keen to avoid a third slip up in four in La Liga.

“It’s difficult, of course. You have to ensure your own standards match the other team’s motivation. We certainly won’t see the same Elche as in previous matches, and that’s normal; they’re coming to the Bernabeu. That’s why it’s so difficult to be a Real Madrid player, to have a winning mentality. We have to give our all, we know that. We have to make an extra effort. There are no doubts or excuses for not playing a great match.”

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold admitted during the week that the major difference against City, and admitted there was a different motivation for that kind of game. Arbeloa will have to find a way of ensuring they are sharp to avoid handing a major advantage to Barcelona in the title race.