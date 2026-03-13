La Liga enjoyed a fine week in the Champions League, with their three remaining sides all facing off against Premier League opposition, and going undefeated. Despite talk of dominance from English football in Europe due to the vast imabalance of resources, Spain remains on top in terms of direct confrontation between the two.

Atletico Madrid made light work of Tottenham Hotspur in their first leg at home, rolling them over 5-2 at the Metropolitano. Meanwhile Real Madrid will also take a three-goal advantage to England next week, after beating Manchester City 3-0 at the Bernabeu. Barcelona were perhaps fortunate to scrape a last-minute equaliser against Newcastle United, but will be favourites to progress when they return to Camp Nou.

Spain continues strong record against England in Europe

As recorded by Marca, Spanish and England teams have met 400 times in the Champions League, Europa League and the Conference League, with La Liga enjoying the better of it. There have been 152 victories for Spanish sides, 105 draws, and 143 victories for English teams. Those encounters have brought 1,081 goals, 541 contributed by Spanish teams and 540 scored by Premier League sides.

Barcelona are the side with the most victories over English opposition (44), followed by Real Madrid (27), while Manchester United (25) and Liverpool (24) have caused most trouble for La Liga teams.

5th Champions League spot closer for Spain

Even if Real Betis fell to a late defeat against Panathinaikos, victories for Rayo Vallecano and a draw for Celta Vigo closed out a strong week for Spanish football in Europe. It had a major benefit for their coefficient rankings, with Spain moving above Germany in the race for an extra Champions League spot. England remain far and away ahead of Spain atop the rankings.

Bundesliga sides had a mixed week after the first legs. Stuttgart trail Porto (2-1), while Freiburg trail Genk 1-0. Mainz (0-0) and Bayer Leverkusen (1-1) drew with Sigma Olumuoc and Arsenal respectively, while Bayern Munich after heavy favourites to progress in the Champions League after a huge 6-1 win over Atalanta.