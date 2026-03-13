La Finalissima is at risk of being cancelled or postponed this month, with Argentina and Spain unable to reach an agreement on the venue. The game was originally due to take place in Doha, Qatar, but conflict in the region requires a new venue.

Qatar were keen to hold onto the event, which is one of the more lucrative fixtures in international football, and the decision to move the event was only taken last week. UEFA and CONMEBOL, the governing bodies in Europe and South America, had agreed on Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu as a replacement venue, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have struck a deal with Los Blancos to do so. However the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have rejected the idea.

Argentina stand ground on Bernabeu venue

Speaking to Cadena SER on Thursday, AFA President Chiqui Tapia declared that ‘I want it to take place at the Monumental’, River Plate’s ground in Buenos Aires. Argentina are unhappy about giving Spain home advantage for the Finalissima.

“We’re going to get to work because Spain wants the Finalissima to be played in Spain and I want it to be played at El Monumental,” he noted. Further talks took place on Thursday night, but without an agreement.

Three alternatives on the table

The same outlet go on to explain that there are currently three options being debated by UEFA, CONMEBOL, the AFA and the RFEF; the game is hosted at the Santiago Bernabeu, it is postponed or it is moved to another city. Other cities being considered are Lisbon and Rome, but finding an available stadium at this late stage is proving tricky. Postponement is currently the most likely option.

Spain keen to play La Finalissima

In addition, Cadena Cope declare that the feeling within the RFEF is that Argentina are not keen to play the match. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is keen to get two more games in before the World Cup, and there is currently no guarantee that Egypt, their other opponent they were due to face in Qatar, will play as things stand either. The RFEF are currently on the lookout for two new opponents for the March international break in case they are needed.