It’s no secret that Barcelona are looking to sign a new striker this summer, with Robert Lewandowski certain to depart when his contract expires at the end of the season. A number of targets are being considered by the club’s sporting department, and in recent days, the name of Erling Haaland has come to the fore again.

Earlier this week, it was reported that members of Victor Font’s team spoke with Manchester City regarding a possible preferential buy option for Haaland. The Norwegian striker is contracted with the Premier League giants until 2034, but in the event that he leaves before then, the Catalans could have been well-positioned to sign him ahead of the likes of Real Madrid.

And despite the fact that Haaland’s agent Rafaela Piminenta has denied these talks took place, Font has confirmed that negotiations with Man City are ongoing, as per Sport.

“We are negotiating a purchase option for Erling Haaland for when he wants to leave Manchester City.”

Laporta lays into Font over Haaland “lie”

Font revealed this during the final presidential debate between himself and Joan Laporta, and the former carried Pimienta’s words with him when he issued a response regarding the Haaland situation.

“The player’s agent has already denied what Mr. Font has clamed. This lie that Mr. Font has constructed has already been denied. It backfired, you have no sense of ridicule. They have already denied what you say.”

Haaland would not have been a Barcelona target for the summer, but signing him in the future would certainly be a dream move for whoever is president – whether that is Font or Laporta. However, it does appear that the Catalans won’t have any advantage over other clubs that would dearly love to the prise the 25-year-old away from the Etihad Stadium, where he is projected to remain for another eight seasons.