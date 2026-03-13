Inter set €70m price tag for Barcelona and Liverpool target

Barcelona are interested in bringing a central defender this summer, and one of their top targets may be on the market. Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni was reportedly set to sign a new deal in Milan, but the plans at the Nerazzurri appear to have changed.

Bastoni, 26, was cited as one of Barcelona’s primary targets before the winter break, but the Catalan giants were not convinced by their ability to strike a deal with Inter. The Italian international had hinted that he was also interested in Barcelona, but in February, it was reported that he would be staying at Inter.

Inter set €70m Bastoni price tag

Under contract until 2028, Inter are altering their transfer plans, and have decided that only Pio Esposito and Lautaro Martinez are off the market entirely. Offers will be considered for all other players, depending on whether their valuation is met. According to GdS, via Sport, Inter would be looking for around €70m to part ways with Bastoni.

The Catalan daily say that Bastoni is their priority for the position, but that they will not go all out for him. They could also moot a player plus cash deal for him to bring down the price too. This week it was also reported that Barcelona believe they have an edge on Liverpool, who are also interested.

Barcelona’s biggest obstacle may be transfer strategy

Barcelona have made it known that they feel they have the ability to pull off a major transfer this summer, but their ability to spend is still up in the air. Even if they can spend big on one player, the briefing from Catalonia is that it will likely be a forward first, before a central defender. As such, their ability to spend €70m on Bastoni, at the time of writing, seems doubtful.