Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde had the best match of his career on Wednesday, as he netted his first career hat-trick against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Bernabeu.

It was a special occasion for the Uruguayan, and as it turns out, it could have been even better. He revealed to TNT Sports Brazil (via MD) that he was offered the chance to take the penalty that Vinicius Junior won in the second half.

“Yes, yes, he asked me (if I wanted to take the penalty). Vinicius is a very important player for us. He is a legend within the club. He’s a great friend but I told him to take it himself – many of my teammates thought the same.”

Valverde rues Vinicius penalty miss

Vinicius would go on to be denied by Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, in a moment that could be pivotal in the tie. Valverde rued that, although he was pleased with how his Real Madrid teammate bounced back for the remainder of the match.

“These are things that can happen (missing the penalty). It’s a football thing. It’s true that we still have that downside of the match. If he had been able to score it would have been an incredible night. We are left with that thorn, but it is part of football.

“A penalty can be scored or missed. The important thing is that he came out of that penalty with attitude, he kept running, he kept trying… The fans supported him and that is what generates the union of players and fans that will give us a lot of joy.”

Real Madrid will certainly hope that Vinicius’ miss from 12 yards does not prove costly. It will be up to him, Valverde and co to ensure that it’s not, as Alvaro Arbeloa’s side seek to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals next week.