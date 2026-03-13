Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has fueled the debate on the best goalkeeper in the history of the club. The Belgian pulled off another remarkable save on Wednesday night against Manchester City, preserving his clean sheet, and adding another highlight to his significant catalogue.

After the 3-0 win at the Bernabeu, Arbeloa told the press that he had never seen anyone like Courtois, which got the ball rolling on a debate over whether Courtois or Iker Casillas were the best in the club’s history. ‘San Iker’, an academy product, holds a strong pull on the hearts of Madridistas, but Arbeloa doubled down on Friday, calling Courtois the best in Real Madrid history.

“I’ve played with some of the best goalkeepers in the world, some of whom have been considered the best in history. But what Courtois does, I haven’t seen from anyone else. There’s no debate, he’s undoubtedly the best goalkeeper in Real Madrid’s history. For me.”

Real Madrid outran Manchester City on Wednesday

With the attitude of the Real Madrid dressing room coming under scrutiny over the last 18 months, one of the statistics that has done the rounds frequently after major defeats has been the total distance run by team. Real Madrid struggled to match opponents Arsenal last season in the Champions League quarter-finals, but it was put to Arbeloa that they did outstrip Manchester City on Wednesday.

“The data I have doesn’t tell me that. We run similar distances, a bit more at high intensity. That data is striking, but it tells a different story. There’s the tactical aspect, the quality, the mentality. It’s not just about running; it’s important, but we’re a team that normally runs less than the opponent. We provided a lot of support, we sacrificed ourselves… They gave their all; that has to be the mentality. We have to try to make sure it’s not just a one-off.”

Real Madrid fitness and injuries

After dismissing Xabi Alonso earlier this season, fitness coach Antonio Pintus was brought back in with Arbeloa. The data above would suggest a positive trajectory since, but equally, Real Madrid host Elche on Saturday with nine absences through injury.

“Everyone carries out their own analysis,” Arbeloa responded. “All I can say about Pintus is that he’s an exceptional professional; it’s a privilege to have him by my side. We’re going to continue working with him, and hopefully we can keep this up for what comes next.”

‘The next time I slip up, there’ll be doubts again’

Arbeloa was widely praised for his tactical approach against Manchester City that brought his side the win, with Pep Guardiola outfoxed at the Bernabeu. The Real Madrid manager was not getting ahead of himself though.

“I don’t bask in the praise; I know that the next time I slip up, there will be doubts about me again. It’s normal; it’s not about me, it’s about being in this position. The pressure is high. People who have won several Champions Leagues here have faced criticism, often incomprehensible to me. It’s nothing new to me, it doesn’t surprise me. I’m only thinking about beating Elche and making sure my players are fit and bring us joy.”

Los Blancos will be looking to cut the gap to one point at the top of the table at home to Elche (21:00 CEST) on Saturday, before they travel to face Manchester City at the Etihad on Tuesday night.