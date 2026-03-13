Atletico Madrid scouting €45m Algeria international

Atletico Madrid are set for another busy summer this year, with Sporting Director Mateu Alemany being given his first full transfer window in charge. It has led to a number of players being linked to Los Colchoneros, who have been given a fresh injection of cash following the takeover of Apollo Sports Capital.

Los Colchoneros have already been linked with a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos, and Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has confirmed they are in conversations for him. On top of that, with Antoine Griezmann likely to leave in the summer, Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Kang-In Lee is also on their shortlist.

🇪🇸⭐️ Marc Pubill: "I feel ready to represent Spain at the World Cup, I feel capable." "I think I’ve learned very quickly and I feel very, very comfortable at center-back. Just like I feel very comfortable as a full-back, which is what I’ve played my whole life."@rne pic.twitter.com/3WWlYmZCQt — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 12, 2026

Atletico Madrid monitoring Ibrahim Maza

The latest player to appear on their radar is reportedly Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza. The Algerian international has enjoyed a fine first season at the BayArena, and impressed in the Champions League. Diario AS say that Atletico are following his progress closely, but that Leverkusen will look for at least €45m in order to part ways with the 20-year-old. BeIN Sports have also claimed that Atletico are willing to pay €35m for him.

Maza is a long-time target

Their interest in Maza comes from some way off. Before his €12m move to Leverkusen, Atletico were scouting him in the 2. Bundesliga where he made his breakthrough at Hertha Berlin. Barcelona have also been linked with Maza, who has an ability to find space and open up defences. In particular, his performances at the African Cup of Nations caught the eye.

If Maza were to arrive, then it would perhaps cast doubt on the position of Thiago Almada. The Argentina international has struggled for game time since signing last summer, and there was talk that he could leave in January for first-team football. Maza naturally plays off the left side, and that is where Diego Simeone has primarily deployed him.