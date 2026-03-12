Villarreal sound out two alternatives to Marcelino Garcia Toral

Villarreal are already planning for next season, for which they do not have a manager under contract. Despite cruising to a top four spot as things stand, it is not certain that Marcelino Garcia Toral will be at La Ceramica next year.

Marcelino is undoubtedly one of their greatest ever managers, and this season results in La Liga have been excellent. However a Copa del Rey elimination to Racing Santander and a poor Champions League campaign have doused the enthusiasm, and there are doubts about his renewal.

Villarreal and Marcelino pause renewal talks

It was reported on Tuesday by Diario AS that Villarreal and Marcelino had halted talks over a new deal, and that the idea is they will only start again at the end of the season. Villarreal offered him a one-year extension with an option to add another year dependent on objectives being met in December. Marcelino felt the proposal was unconvincing, and the decision was made to wait.

The Champions League performance was disappointing for Villarreal, and while there is a keenness from both sides to continue together, neither will fight to keep the status quo should the other suggest it. For his part, Marcelino is in no rush to find a new club either.

Villarreal sound out two alternatives

According to RadioMarca, Villarreal have already started thinking about potential alternatives in case an agreement is not found. Girona coach Michel Sanchez and former Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil have both been sounded out as potential options should Marcelino move on.

Alguacil’s move to Saudi Arabia was short and unsuccssful, his time at Al-Shabab ending last month, but he has a long track record at Real Sociedad of performance. Equally, Michel Sanchez has consistently outperformed expectations over the course of his time at Girona, taking them to an historic third-place finish.