A round-up of some of La Liga’s most intriguing storylines across the week, traversing through the good, the bad and something beautiful.

The Good: How long will Premier League pundits insult our intelligence?

Six weeks ago, this Atletico Madrid did not exist. Their 2026 opened with just three wins in their opening eight games, coming against Deportivo La Coruna (Segunda), Alaves (16th) and RCD Mallorca (18th). Included in that run was a defeat to Bodo/Glimt, which turned out not to be as embarassing as it looked, and a 0-0 draw away to Levante that genuinely must have had Diego Simeone booking a second trip to Turkiye, and not to face Galatasaray.

Since their Copa del Rey win over Real Betis (5-0), it’s true they have mixed in similarly uninspiring defeats to Betis and Rayo Vallecano, but Atletico have scored 29 goals in their last 11 games. While some pundits in England insult the intelligence of their audience by telling them Simeone is a defensive coach, those with the eyes to see it, or the diligence to find out, can assure Atletico are no longer conoisseurs of the clean sheet.

Beyond their 5-2 win over a Tottenham Hotspur side that literally collapsed in their proximity, there is a genuine feeling that this Atletico side have an abundance of weapons in the final third, and a cohesive unit behind it. Ademola Lookman’s initial impact has tailed off, but his pace is dragging opposition defences five yards deeper. It’s been a lengthy wait for Atleti fans, but Johnny Cardoso has finally found his rhythm, and the drumming of his feet behind opposition midfielders allows the rest of the team to keep the beat. Earlier in the season, Atletico’s attempts to press were asymmetrical and not by design – as a result, Simeone protected his side.

Even if Koke Resurreccion and Pablo Barrios might be more talented players, Cardoso’s improvement has convinced Simeone that he can send his side out to press high, with spectacular results against Barcelona, Spurs and Real Sociedad. It has also meant more of Antoine Griezmann. It’s hard to believe he played his way out of the team at the end of last season. The legs of yesteryear he may not have, but it has not stopped him being a step ahead of everyone.

Johnny Cardoso was the player with the most distance covered tonight. pic.twitter.com/SC9yKnEbq9 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 11, 2026

All of this without dramatic improvement from Julian Alvarez, or anything from Alex Baena, who has played just 21 minutes in their last three games. It raises concern that Baena has fallen foul of Simeone’s guidebook to being a good soldier, and still, in spite of that, Atletico seem to be sending on two or three attacking players that can change every game – see Nicolas Gonzalez against Real Sociedad. They certainly aren’t the best defence in Spain, but they might just be the best attack.

The Bad: Eder Sarabia faces the Girona dilemma

Elche were the revelation of the first half of the season, and at Christmas, sat 9th on 22 points, having thumped Rayo Vallecano 4-0 with one of their best performances of the season. In their subsequent 11 games in 2026, Elche have taken four points, and are now teetering a point above the drop zone in 17th. Within that run, Elche are yet to win. The opening 20 games before 2026 saw Elche concede more than once on just five occasions. Over their winter blues, Elche have managed to keep their opponents to one goal or less just twice.

Their exciting play in the first half of the season was culminated by forward line that looked a handful for anyone. Alvaro Rodriguez fast became an unlikely hipster hero for his hold-up play, while Rafa Mir provided the pace in behind and Andre Silva the nous in the box. Together, they account for 17 of Elche’s 35 goals, but just six have come this calendar year.

The odious comparisons continue for the casual spectator. What stood about Elche was their complete lack of concern for their opponent. In draws with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Elche played the same neat passes in their own half and displayed equal aggressiveness further forward as they did against Levante or Rayo. Somehow Eder Sarabia had doused his players with a supreme confidence, a certainty in their plan that allowed them to play faster and use their brain power for creativity.

Now, in freefall in the standings, Elche’s players are more flat, the pass is slow, the reaction is hesitant. In recent seasons, Las Palmas have hung on with Garcia Pimienta. The following season, they changed tack with Diego Martinez – and went down. Girona held onto Michel Sanchez, but after two successful seasons, he temporarily made pragmatic allowances for the final stretch. Sarabia must work out if his players can pull off the system that has brought them success in their current mental space.

Hit the button again. Again, what strikes you most about Elche is how comfortable and confident they are on the ball. Regardless of the team in front of them, they find a way to stick to a version of what they're doing. https://t.co/BS60pqSTWc — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) September 25, 2025

All of this to tell you what Eder Sarabia summed up himself before their 2-1 loss to Villarreal this past weekend. “Above all, we have to play with ease and freshness, try to find our best version, be brave and believe that we are capable of beating anyone.” Elche put that to the test this weekend against Real Madrid.

The Beautiful: Lamine Yamal can’t be ignored any longer

Having resisted paying tribute to his excellent hat-trick against Villarreal, Lamine Yamal’s winner against Athletic Club has rightfully earned its spot this week. It was the goal that took him past his total of 18 last season, and further confirmation that he is increasingly the most decisive player at Barcelona this year.

If his second against Villarreal was all rattlesnake reactions in the box, Lamine Yamal’s curling effort at San Mames was gloriously predictable. The goal was obvious, it could be seen from the moment Pedri found him in space out wide. As he steps inside, waves of players slide to his side of the pitch, in particular Athletic defenders racing to wash him away.

If you’ve ever watched a professional surfer glide just under the giant wave crashing down, cutting a wake across the canvas, the subtlety of his first two touches, and the delicacy of the third, provide the same visual pleasure. Athletic, sunk. That he kissed it in off the top corner of the post, and hit a fluid knee slide afterwards, proves that between dances, handshakes and haircuts, Lamine Yamal has an appreciation of a football that pleases every decade of fan.