Three La Liga clubs were in action on Thursday, as the Round of 16s in the Europa League and UEFA Conference League got underway. Real Betis travelled to Greece to take on Rafa Benitez’s Panathinaikos, Celta Vigo hosted Lyon, while Rayo Vallecano faced off against Samsunspor.

Real Betis made to pay in Athens as Panathinaikos grab lead

Panathinaikos 1-0 Real Betis

Betis must win at La Cartuja next week to give themselves any chance of reaching the Europa League quarter-finals, having fallen to a disappointing defeat in Athens. Manuel Pellegrini’s side were the better team over the piece, and they had a golden opportunity to take an advantage back home when Anass Zaroury was sent off on the hour mark for chopping down Ez Abde, who has recently been linked with a return to Barcelona.

However, they failed to make it count, and after Diego Llorente was shown a red card of his own after giving away a late penalty, Vicente Taborda scored from 12 yards to ensure victory for Panathinaikos.

Endrick strikes late to deny 10-man Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo 1-1 Lyon

Celta were also stung by a red card in their first leg clash at Balaidos. They took the lead in the first half courtesy of Javi Rueda, but after Borja Iglesias was sent off for two yellow card offences, Real Madrid loanee Endrick Felipe scored late on after Ionut Radu failed to hold his strike from the edge of the penalty area. The French side will be favourites to progress in front of their own supporters next week.

Turkish delight for Rayo Vallecano in Conference League

Samsunspor 1-3 Rayo Vallecano

It was a much more successful evening’s work for Rayo Vallecano, who take a two-goal lead back to Vallecas. Alemao opened the scoring on 15 minutes, and although the hosts responded soon after, Inigo Perez’s side were leading at half time courtesy of Alvaro Garcia’s strike in the 40th minute.

Alemao doubled his tally in the second half with a wonderful effort, which has Rayo firmly on their way to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League.