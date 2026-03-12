Real Madrid face Premier League competition for managerial target

Real Madrid are likely to be in the market for a new manager this summer, amid doubts over Alvaro Arbeloa’s continuity. The 43-year-old, who was promoted from Castilla upon Xabi Alonso’s departure in January, has had an inconsistent time in charge at the Bernabeu, and although he has the players on his side, there are concerns about him from the club’s hierarchy.

The likelihood is that Real Madrid would opt for an experienced campaigner in the event that Arbeloa is not retained. Jurgen Klopp is their dream candidate, but he has reservations about returning to management at this time, which is why others are being considered by Florentino Perez and co.

One of those being eyed is Mauricio Pochettino, whose contract as head coach of the United States national team ends after this summer’s World Cup. However, it has been reported by MD that Real Madrid would face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, whom the Argentine was previously in charge of between 2014 and 2019.

Tottenham are looking for a new permanent manager, with Igor Tudor not expected to be retained upon the expiry of his spell as interim head coach. Pochettino is their top target, and they believe that the sentimental lure could be enough to beat Real Madrid to his signature in the summer.

Real Madrid bosses have a big decision to make

It is crucial that Real Madrid get their next managerial appointment right. Alonso looked like a safe bet last summer, but he struggled to get the players on-side during his tenure, and that led to his downfall. Arbeloa has appeared to master this already, but his tactics have been questionable, and it’s led to a number of poor results, including defeats to Albacete, Osasuna and Getafe.

It remains to be seen which way Real Madrid go, but if a new manager is wanted, Pochettino would be an attractive option.