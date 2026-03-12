Barcelona returned to work on Thursday following their Champions League draw with Newcastle United, with a significant absence. Their equaliser at St. James’ Park came fro Lamine Yamal via the penalty spot on Tuesday night, but he was not present in training on Thursday.

The Blaugrana returned after an exhausting outing against Newcastle, but there was good news on their return. Ronald Araujo and Marc Bernal were both brought off in the final 15 minutes complaining of sore muscles, but it seems both were purely cramp, and have escaped injury. On top of that, Eric Garcia, who missed the game after muscle discomfort, was cleared of injury too, suffering from only a muscle strain.

Lamine Yamal misses training

Hansi Flick’s side were back to work without Lamine Yamal though, but MD say that he will likely be available for their Sunday clash with Sevilla. The 18-year-old is suffering from a fever, but it is not expected to be a major issue for his availability. Garcia as also absent for the session has he did physio treatment instead of exercising with his teammates.

🚨 There will be rotations against Sevilla, and Marc Bernal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are the main candidates to be rested. [@gbsans] pic.twitter.com/Q1VdlhuOU3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 12, 2026

Barcelona can ill-afford more injuries

Flick has raised the alarm in recent weeks about the number of injuries occurring at Barcelona, and on Thursday Barca Atletic players Eder Aller, Tommy Marques, Alvaro Cortes, and Xavi Espart all joined the session. The latter made his debut against Newcastle in an emergency situation with Araujo coming off, and could get more minutes later on.

Barcelona are already without Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong, with the hope that Gavi will be available again on Sunday. It leaves Flick with just five defenders including Garcia, and only three natural options for the base of midfield, including Bernal and Pedri, who both came off in the Champions League too.