Real Madrid will listen to offers over €50m for midfielder

Real Madrid no longer see Eduardo Camavinga as a key part of their future – or present for that matter. The French midfielder arrived from Stade Rennes for €31m four and a half years ago, but is yet to make a convincing claim for a starting spot.

The France international has been in and out of the side since his second season, but has struggled for consistency, something he himself has admitted of late. The 23-year-old is under contract until 2029, but for the first time, Los Blancos will listen to offers for him.

Real Madrid set minimum price tag for Camavinga

That is according to RadioMarca, who say that Camavinga is no longer on the list of players that Real Madrid see as ‘non-transferable’. They are open to offers for him, but are keen to bring in at least €50m in order to sanction a sale. Real Madrid are thought to be looking to bring in a midfielder in the summer, and it may be that Camavinga ends up funding that pursuit, with the likes of Rodri Hernandez and Kees Smit linked to the Bernabeu.

Camavinga has interest from the Premier League

Matteo Moretto goes on to say that Real Madrid have already received enquiries about Camavinga. In the January transfer window, Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing him, while Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia have also expressed an interest. It seems likely he will have opportunities to leave if he wants to, but so far he has shown no desire to do so.

Consistent injuries

Part of the problem for Camavinga has been his fitness of late. Despite not suffering from many serious injuries, he has often been in and out of the side. This season he has played jjust 1,685 minutes in 31 appearances. His lack of continuity may in part explain his inability to make a starting spot his own.