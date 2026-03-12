Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium is the favourite to host La Finalissima between Spain and Argentina, amid doubts over where the competition will be held. Originally, it had been scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, but the conflict in the region has forced the event to be moved.

Qatar were reportedly keen to hang onto the event, and as recently as last week were briefing that La Finalissima would not be moved. However as the conflict continues, it seems the decision will be taken out of their hands. Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Rafael Louzan told Cadena SER on Monday that the decision would be made on Tuesday or Wednesday, but that deadline has now passed. Diario AS quoted his comments.

“It’s very difficult, and we’ve cancelled two charter flights. We’re waiting to finalise the deal, which is with UEFA and CONMEBOL, but through a company that has contracted this match and five others. It’s all part of the same package. Spain earns a significant sum.”

Bernabeu favourite to host La Finalissima

On Thursday, reports remerged that the Bernabeu was in pole position to host the game, which is scheduled for the 27th of March. The organising bodies sought out alternative venues, as per Marca, and considered London and Miami, before moving onto potential options on mainland Europe, such as Rome, Paris or Lisbon. However UEFA and CONMEBOL have settled on the Bernabeu as the best option.

Argentina reject Bernabeu as venue

However the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have thus far rejected the idea, as they are reluctant to give home advantage to Spain. The last time it was played at Wembley in London, a neutral venue between the Albiceleste and Italy in 2022, as they look to defend their title. If the AFA maintain their position, it is not yet clear where the event will be hosted, nor confirmed that it will go ahead.