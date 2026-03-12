It’s no secret that Barcelona are in the market for a new central defender, which is an area where they have had issues this season. Their inability to replace Inigo Martinez upon his exit last summer has proven costly at times, which is why there is such a desire to address this in 2026.

A number of targets have been identified in recent months, and among them, Alessandro Bastoni is the favoured option. He would perfectly fill the void that Martinez left last August, given that he is also a left-sided centre-back – a profile that Barcelona currently lack, aside from converted full-back Gerard Martin.

However, it will not be easy for Barcelona to sign Bastoni this summer. Aside from his price being out of their reach for now due to their well-documented financial woes, it’s been reported that a number of other clubs are in the race. TEAMtalk (via CaughtOffside) has revealed that Liverpool are one of them, although it is also noted that the Catalans believe they will sign the Inter and Italy star during the upcoming transfer window.

Bastoni would be the ideal signing for Barcelona

If Barcelona are going to go all-in on a centre-back signing, there is little doubt that Bastoni would be the best man to go for. He would be an instant level-raiser in defence, and with his ball-playing ability, he would be an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s system.

However, it would only be possible if Barcelona were to make their return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the summer transfer window opens at the start of July. Even then, Inter are clear that Bastoni is not for sale at any price, although that may not stop the Catalans from making moves towards a possible deal. For now, work will continue to be done in the background.