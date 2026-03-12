Barcelona are in need of a number nine this summer, and by all accounts, Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez is the preferred option for probable president Joan Laporta. However a move to the Catalan capital seems unlikely.

On Tuesday, Alvarez was asked if he would be at the club next season, and would provide no guarantees on his future, which many took to mean that he would be open to a move. For the past nine months, reports have been emerging that Barcelona are interested in signing him to replace Robert Lewandowski this summer, who is out of contract.

🚨 JUST IN: The sports management of Víctor Font is negotiating a preferential purchase option for the signing of Erling Haaland. Today there was a meeting in Madrid with Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano, and sports director Hugo Viana. [@monfortcarlos] 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/FwIPcUhdzt — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 11, 2026

Atletico Madrid will not sell Julian Alvarez to Barcelona

However the decision is out of their hands. Sport say that Atletico Madrid will not cut a deal with Barcelona for Alvarez. The club are frustrated with the consistent attempts from Barcelona to make their interest clear to Alvarez, and movements from the Argentine forward’s own camp to keep talk of a move alive.

For their part, Barcelona are aware that their only chance of making the move happen is if Alvarez pushes for the move. Even if Alvarez has left the door open to a move, a stronger declaration would be required in their eyes, and that looks unlikely to happen. On top of that, relations with Sporting Director Mateu Alemany are not good, after Laporta replaced him with Deco, and Barcelona are looking at alternatives as they feel it will be difficult to do a deal.

Huge Premier League offer could spark negotiations

Their report goes on to say that Los Rojiblancos could consider an offer of around €150m, should one arrive from the Premier League. Arsenal and Chelsea have shown interest in Alvarez, but it is not yet clear if they would be willing to spend that much. It would represent double the price that they paid without variables.

🚨🔴⚪️ Today is a big day in the history of Atlético Madrid, as Apollo arrives and officially becomes the majority shareholder of Atlético Madrid. Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and Enrique Cerezo will no longer be majority shareholders, although both will continue at the club.@marca pic.twitter.com/nfA1odxK3x — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 12, 2026

That said, Atletico Madrid are by no means planning to sell their star forward, and their plan is to keep hold of Alvarez. Under contract until 2029, Alemany’s intention is offer him a contract renewal.