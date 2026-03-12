Atletico Madrid are sure to be very busy during the summer transfer window, and planning is already underway. Forward players will be on the agenda, with there being a good chance that Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth are among the players to be leaving the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Targets have started to be drawn up, with director of football Mateu Alemany being the man tasked to address Diego Simeone’s squad. He’s keeping tabs on several players, and one of them is Manchester City and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku.

According to TEAMtalk (via CaughtOffside), Atleti are following Doku’s situation in Manchester. There is a feeling that he could be available in the summer, should it be the case that he continues to not be a regular starter in Pep Guardiola’s eyes.

However, it would be almost impossible for Atleti to sign Doku if he agrees a new contract with Man City before the summer transfer window opens in July. Talks are already underway between the two parties, and the Premier League giants, who were defeated by Real Madrid on Wednesday, are hopeful for a positive outcome before the end of the season.

Doku would be an exciting signing for Atleti

Atleti already signed Ademola Lookman in January, so there would be questions about whether Doku is needed. However, there is little doubt that he would be a top signing, especially if Simeone manages to hammer some consistency into his game, which is something that has been lacking during his time at Man City.

Atleti already have a good relationship with Man City after their work on the deal that saw Julian Alvarez move to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the summer of 2024. This could give Los Colchoneros an edge, although it must be remembered that Alemany, who is in charge of transfers, was not at the club during the time of that deal – that was Andrea Berta, who’s now at Arsenal.