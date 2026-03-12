Atletico Madrid have been dealt a major injury blow, as midfielder Pablo Barrios was ruled out for the second time in two months. The Spain international has been among Diego Simeone’s best players, but they will now be without him for a number of key games, as the Copa del Rey final crests the horizon.

Barrios only returned to action on Tuesday night against Tottenham Hotspur, as Atletico cruised to a 5-2 victory. Coming on for the final 21 minutes at the Metropolitano. However in Thursday in training as Atletico returned to work, Barrios went down in training with injury again.

⭐️🔴⚪️ Robin Le Normand and Julián Álvarez have been included in this week's UCL Team of the Week. pic.twitter.com/aEqAvMLM36 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 12, 2026

Barrios ruled out for around a month

The positive news, say Marca, is that it is not a relapse of the injury he has just returned from after six weeks out. Barrios has a minor hamstring tear in the same leg, but it is not the same muscle, and is expected to be out of action for around a month.

Which games will Barrios miss for Atletico Madrid?

After missing nine games with his previous injury, Barrios will now likely be out for a number of key fixtures, starting with the return leg of their Champions League return leg against Spurs next Wednesday. If Atletico, as many predict, make it to the quarter-finals, Barrios will also be out of the first leg after the international break.

In La Liga, he will also miss two local derbies against Getafe (H) and Real Madrid (A), as well as the visit of Barcelona following the international break. He would be a doubt for their trip to Sevilla the following weekend. Beyond that, Atletico will want to be cautious – the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final will come right after Barrios is due to return, and if the schedule holds, just six days before the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.