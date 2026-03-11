‘He looks happy to me’ – Diego Simeone gives take on Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann futures

Atletico Madrid came away with a huge victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Metropolitano, and will take a three-goal advantage to the Tottenham Stadium. The main talking points after the game from an Atletico perspective were the futures of star forwards Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez.

Simeone was content with his side’s performance, and although the focus was on three early mistakes from Spurs, he believes that the pressure was applied by Atletico to force them. He assured that the second leg would not be easy either.

“I liked the team; we forced mistakes in their own game. It gave us the confidence to build a significant lead in the first half. We were able to deal with their first goal better. From 4-2 down, we went to 5-1 thanks to Julian and Griezmann, and the finish came after a 50-meter run. Then they scored after one of our mistakes. We’ll enjoy this victory, but the Champions League is tough, and no result guarantees qualification,” he told Marca after the game.

🇫🇷✨ Antoine Griezmann has scored in the Champions League every year since 2014. 12 seasons. Only five players have scored in more consecutive years: Benzema (18), Messi (18), Cristiano Ronaldo (16), Lewandowski (14*) and Raúl (14). [via @livescore] pic.twitter.com/YYxpMzUxlQ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 11, 2026

“We forced positive things to happen, and they appeared. From there, in the first half we could have been more decisive; we could have dealt with the goal they scored against us better defensively. In the second half, Oblak made a save to make it 4-2, and Julian scored to make it 5-1. An important victory against a strong opponent in England. In the return leg, we’ll have to suffer, as in every match in Europe.”

‘I’m very happy with Griezmann’s explanation’

After the game, Griezmann assured fans that he would be staying until the end of the season. Major League Soccer side Orlando City have been pursuing his signature this month.

“I’m very happy with Antoine’s explanation. He knows how important he is to Atletico’s history. I hope he finishes in the best way possible, as he deserves, and that we can close out an extraordinary season.”

“I always want the best for him. I hope he finishes this season in the best way possible. We need him as he is. In that moment of vision, talent, running…”

Diego Simeone: ‘Julian Alvarez looks happy to me’

On the other hand, Julian Alvarez failed to reassure fans that he would be at the Metropolitano next season. Simeone was not concerned by his comments though.

“He looks happy to me, content, scoring goals. Of all the teams he’s been at, this is where he’s scored the most goals. He seems committed, positive, and he’s back to his previous form. I’m happy for him, and I hope he can stay for many years. I hope we can build a good team so that he stays.”

Atletico Madrid are next in action against Getafe on Saturday at 16:15 CEST this weekend, as they look to cement their top four place.